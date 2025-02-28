Lloyds Bank down: Halifax, TSB and Nationwide online banking not working

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lloyds Bank and other banks’ online services appear to be down in a major outage.

The problem appeared to take down many high street banks at once. Halifax, TSB, First Direct, Nationwide and Bank of Scotland all appeared to be suffering from problems at the same time.

It comes after Lloyds and its other brands suffered similar issues earlier this month.

On Twitter, Lloyds said it was aware of the issue.

“We know some of our customers are having issues logging on to internet banking and our app,” it told affected users. “We're sorry for this & working to have everything back to normal.”

Nationwide said in a message on its website that "some incoming and outgoing payments are delayed at the moment", but that "everything else is working normally".

It said direct debits and standing orders were working as normal, but that payments were in a queue and would arrive soon, adding that customers did not need to do anything.

Meanwhile, First Direct confirmed on its website that both its mobile and online banking were "experiencing issues with payments".

According to service status website Downdetector, users were reporting issues with a number of other banks, but no others have so far confirmed any issues.

