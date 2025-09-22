Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

New iPhones are ‘scratch magnets’, owners complain

Issue reportedly impacting iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air has been dubbed ‘scratchgate’

Anthony Cuthbertson
Monday 22 September 2025 06:17 EDT
Comments
Scratchgate is real – but it’s not your fault

The new iPhone 17 has been dubbed a “scratch magnet” by some users, who complain that certain models are particularly prone to visible scuffs and marks.

Within hours of Apple’s latest smartphone going on sale on Friday, customers were sharing images on social media of the iPhone 17 Air, Pro and Pro Max models displaying superficial damage.

The issue appears to impact the black iPhone Air and the blue iPhone Pro and Pro Max, which use a coloured aluminium oxide layer rather than the titanium chassis of their predecessor.

One video posted to X (Twitter) showed the back of a £1,200 blue iPhone Pro Max with visible scratches, with the customer describing it as “shocking”.

The same video also showed some minor markings on the same phone in the orange colour variant, while the silver version did not show any scratches.

“Apple sorry but #scratchgate is real and very disappointing,” wrote Amar Singh, who shared the video. “A case will help but I reckon even a few minutes without a case in the pocket with keys and the phone is damaged.”

Another user shared an image of a scratched £1,000 iPhone 17 Air, describing it as “literally a scratch magnet”.

One video shared by popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything on Sunday put the new iPhone 17 models to the test with knives, screwdrivers, lighters, coins and keys.

The video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times, appears to demonstrate the ease with which the blue and orange iPhone 17 Pro phones received cosmetic damage.

“The decision to look cool out of the box is going to plague everyone who owns this phone down the road,” the YouTuber said, who recommended using a screen protector and phone case for the iPhone 17.

When Apple unveiled the new Pro versions of the iPhone 17 on 9 September, the company claimed that a new ceramic shield on the rear of the devices would make it 3x more scratch-resistant.

The Independent has reached out to Apple for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in