New iPhones are ‘scratch magnets’, owners complain

The new iPhone 17 has been dubbed a “scratch magnet” by some users, who complain that certain models are particularly prone to visible scuffs and marks.

Within hours of Apple’s latest smartphone going on sale on Friday, customers were sharing images on social media of the iPhone 17 Air, Pro and Pro Max models displaying superficial damage.

The issue appears to impact the black iPhone Air and the blue iPhone Pro and Pro Max, which use a coloured aluminium oxide layer rather than the titanium chassis of their predecessor.

One video posted to X (Twitter) showed the back of a £1,200 blue iPhone Pro Max with visible scratches, with the customer describing it as “shocking”.

The same video also showed some minor markings on the same phone in the orange colour variant, while the silver version did not show any scratches.

“Apple sorry but #scratchgate is real and very disappointing,” wrote Amar Singh, who shared the video. “A case will help but I reckon even a few minutes without a case in the pocket with keys and the phone is damaged.”

Another user shared an image of a scratched £1,000 iPhone 17 Air, describing it as “literally a scratch magnet”.

One video shared by popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything on Sunday put the new iPhone 17 models to the test with knives, screwdrivers, lighters, coins and keys.

The video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times, appears to demonstrate the ease with which the blue and orange iPhone 17 Pro phones received cosmetic damage.

“The decision to look cool out of the box is going to plague everyone who owns this phone down the road,” the YouTuber said, who recommended using a screen protector and phone case for the iPhone 17.

When Apple unveiled the new Pro versions of the iPhone 17 on 9 September, the company claimed that a new ceramic shield on the rear of the devices would make it 3x more scratch-resistant.

The Independent has reached out to Apple for comment.