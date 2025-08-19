Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Google Translate will let you choose between speed or accuracy - and use AI to compete with Duolingo

Google Translate adds AI for fast or accurate translations and a Duolingo-style practice mode

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Tuesday 19 August 2025 11:56 EDT
Comments
Google Translate is rolling out AI-powered upgrades that let users choose between faster translations or more accurate ones.

The app is also adding a new game-like practice feature, designed to make learning languages more interactive, similar to Duolingo.

The Fast AI translation model prioritizes speed and efficiency, ideal for quick lookups or on-the-go translations, while the Advanced model, powered by Google’s Gemini AI, delivers increased accuracy and context awareness, according to insights from Android Authority.

Currently, the Advanced mode supports language pairs between English and Spanish, as well as English and French.

The Independent has contacted Google and Duolingo representatives for comment.

Fast AI is quick and efficient for on-the-go translations, while Advanced, using Google’s Gemini AI, offers higher accuracy and context. Users will now be able to pick between the two options.
(Getty Images)
Android analyst AssembleDebug examined the latest Google Translate build, version 9.15.114, and discovered apparent updates to its user interface.

The model picker is part of a broader redesign aimed at improving usability, especially for one-handed use, the outlet reports. The voice input button has been resized and relocated to the right side of the screen, while the microphone, handwriting and paste tools are being consolidated into a bottom toolbar. A bookmarks button for saving content has also been added near the top.

Meanwhile, Google’s Practice Mode aims to gamify language learning and directly compete with platforms such as Duolingo. Users can choose their proficiency level, from just starting, through basic, intermediate and advanced. They can also engage with themed scenarios covering topics such as food, greetings or directions.

There is even an option to create custom practice scenarios, selecting between listening or speaking tasks tailored to their skill level.

Duolingo’s green owl mascot, Duo, both charming and occasionally pushy, played a key role in the platform’s rise in popularity
(AFP via Getty Images)

Google Translate has been around since April 2006, evolving from a basic statistical machine translation tool into a neural machine translation system supporting over 130 languages and billions of translations per day.

Duolingo, launched in November 2011, has grown into one of the most popular language-learning apps, offering gamified lessons and AI-driven features. Its mascot, Duo the green owl, is famous for sending persistent, and sometimes humorously pushy, reminders to complete lessons.

