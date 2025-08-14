Google’s Gemini AI now automatically ‘remembers’ your past conversations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google has introduced an update to its AI chatbot Gemini that allows it to remember past conversations and personal details of users.

The new feature, which is automatically enabled, is aimed at making conversations feel more personalised.

The artificial intelligence will now recall a user’s favourite hobbies, creative projects or personal preferences – similar to some of its rivals.

This new ‘Personalised Context’ setting is on by default, however users are able to manually switch it off through the Gemini app.

“We’re introducing a new setting that allows Gemini to learn from your past conversations over time,” Michael Siliski, a senior director at Gemini, wrote in a blog post announcing the new update.

“When this setting is on, Gemini remembers key details and preferences you've shared, leading to more natural and relevant conversations, as if you're collaborating with a partner who's already up to speed.”

Another new feature is aimed at more privacy-conscious users, allowing single-use conversations that do not store any information.

Similar to Google’s incognito mode in the Chrome web browser, the conversations in ‘Temporary Chats’ do not show up in a user’s chat history and are not saved to Gemini Apps Activity.

Any interactions with Gemini that are made through Temporary Chats, which can be enabled via a new button next to ‘New Chat’ in the side menu, will only be saved for up to 72 hours in order to process optional feedback.

Both Temporary Chats and Personalised Context are available though an update that is rolling out to users of Gemini 2.5 Pro in selected countries before becoming more broadly available.

A similar feature was introduced to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in April, which some have linked to an increase in “delusional” chats from the AI.

OpenAI has said it is working with experts to introduced more safety measures and add additional mental health guardrails for vulnerable users.