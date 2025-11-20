Google DeepMind eyes AI robots after hiring Boston Dynamics CTO

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google’s AI division DeepMind is pushing further into robotics after hiring a former executive from leading robot maker Boston Dynamics.

Aaron Saunders, who served as the chief technology officer at the robotics firm, oversaw the development of both four-legged and humanoid machines during his 22 years at Boston Dynamics.

He joins Google DeepMind as its vice president of hardware engineering, with the hire seen as a core part of integrating the AI model Gemini into robots.

The tech giant has already demonstrated how Gemini can give robots spatial understanding and reasoning abilities in order to carry out physical tasks in the real world.

Demonstrations of Gemini Robotics models have included robots folding origami, preparing a packed lunch, tying show laces, and even figuring out how to slam dunk a basketball.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has previously spoken of his ambition to create a sort of AI operating system for robots that can work on any machine – similar to how Google’s Android operating system currently runs on more than 3 billion devices worldwide.

This could see Google focus on building the “brain” of humanoid robots, allowing them to perform tasks at a similar or better level than humans.

Google DeepMind launched a new version of Gemini Robotics earlier this year that allows AI robots to operate without an internet connection.

The approach marks a major shift for AI robots, which typically rely on far-away servers to carry out the necessary computing in order to operate.

By having an on-device system, humanoid robots are able to operate in any location on Earth – or in space – without data connectivity.

“Gemini Robotics On-Device marks a step forward in making powerful robotics models more accessible and adaptable,” Carolina Parada, DeepMind’s head of robotics, said at the time.

“We’re excited to see what the robotics community will build with these new tools as we continue to explore the future of bringing AI into the physical world.”