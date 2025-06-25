Google’s DeepMind unveils AI robots that work offline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google’s artificial intelligence division DeepMind has launched a new model that allows powerful AI robots to operate without an internet connection.

Typically AI-powered robots rely on far-away servers to carry out the necessary computing, with DeepMind’s new Gemini Robotics On-Device model marking a major shift to this approach.

The on-device system allows humanoid robots to operate in virtually any location on Earth – or even in space – without the internet.

“Since the model operates independent of a data network, it’s helpful for latency sensitive applications, and ensures robustness in environments with intermittent or zero connectivity,” Carolina Parada, DeepMind’s head of robotics, wrote in a blog post.

“Gemini Robotics On-Device marks a step forward in making powerful robotics models more accessible and adaptable... We’re excited to see what the robotics community will build with these new tools as we continue to explore the future of bringing AI into the physical world.”

The next-generation artificial intelligence allows robots to independently carry out everyday tasks, like folding clothes or unzipping bags.

Dr Parada also noted that the on-device model is also able to quickly learn new tasks when shown between 50 to 100 demonstrations of how to perform it.

The model can also be adapted to work on different types of robots in order to carry out different types of tasks.

open image in gallery Nvidia's latest model Isaac Groot N1 works on humanoid robots ( Nvidia )

Other leading AI firms have also been working on this type of model for robotics, with Nvidia recently unveiling its Isaac Groot N1 model in an effort to supercharge humanoid robot development.

The “fast-thinking action model” is designed to mirror human reflexes and intuition in order to fill roles typically carried out by humans.

“The age of generalist robotics is here,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said at the unveiling of the model in March.

“With Nvidia Isaac GR00T N1 and new data-generation and robot-learning frameworks, robotics developers everywhere will open the next frontier in the age of AI.”