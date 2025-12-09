Google glasses will put AI on your face
AI glasses will allow Google’s Gemini chatbot to see and hear the world around you
Google is planning to launch a pair of artificial intelligence-powered glasses that place its AI assistant Gemini directly on people’s faces.
The US tech giant said on Monday that it is working on two different types of AI glasses, both designed to be worn all day like a regular pair of glasses or sunglasses.
“First, there are AI glasses designed for screen-free assistance, which use built-in speakers, microphones and cameras to let you chat naturally with Gemini, take photos and get help,” Google’s Shahram Izadi wrote in a blog post.
“And then there are display AI glasses, which add an in-lens display that privately shows you helpful information, right when you need it, like turn-by-turn navigation or translation captions.”
Google is working with manufacturers Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to build the glasses, with the first glasses expected to launch early next year.
It is not Google’s first foray into smartglasses, having pioneered the technology through its augmented reality Glass device more than a decade ago.
The glasses faced criticism for their unusual design, poor battery life, and a lack of useful apps, while privacy concerns also emerged due to the built-in camera and live video recording.
The backlash led early adopters to be dubbed “Glassholes”, and Google eventually halted production in 2015.
Other tech firms have since launched smartglasses that have managed to avoid that same stigma, with Meta partnering with Ray-Ban and Oakley to sell more than 2 million pairs since launching in 2023.
Apple is also working on a pair of smartglasses, which are expected to debut in early 2026.
The upcoming Google glasses will come with a new Android XR operating system, which also works with other devices like the Galaxy XR headset.
The operating system supports augmented reality overlays for apps like Google Meet and Google Maps, while the inclusion of Gemini allows wearers to take pictures, view them and edit them without taking off the glasses.
Google is yet to unveil the final design or price of the AI glasses, with a full announcement expected at an event next year.
