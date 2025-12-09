Google glasses will put AI on your face

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google is planning to launch a pair of artificial intelligence-powered glasses that place its AI assistant Gemini directly on people’s faces.

The US tech giant said on Monday that it is working on two different types of AI glasses, both designed to be worn all day like a regular pair of glasses or sunglasses.

“First, there are AI glasses designed for screen-free assistance, which use built-in speakers, microphones and cameras to let you chat naturally with Gemini, take photos and get help,” Google’s Shahram Izadi wrote in a blog post.

“And then there are display AI glasses, which add an in-lens display that privately shows you helpful information, right when you need it, like turn-by-turn navigation or translation captions.”

Google is working with manufacturers Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to build the glasses, with the first glasses expected to launch early next year.

open image in gallery Google will create its AI glasses with Warby Parker, whose sunglasses are displayed here during the 2025 Girls Write Now Awards at DVF Studio on 9 October, 2025 in New York City ( JP Yim/Getty Images for Girls Write Now )

It is not Google’s first foray into smartglasses, having pioneered the technology through its augmented reality Glass device more than a decade ago.

The glasses faced criticism for their unusual design, poor battery life, and a lack of useful apps, while privacy concerns also emerged due to the built-in camera and live video recording.

The backlash led early adopters to be dubbed “Glassholes”, and Google eventually halted production in 2015.

Other tech firms have since launched smartglasses that have managed to avoid that same stigma, with Meta partnering with Ray-Ban and Oakley to sell more than 2 million pairs since launching in 2023.

Apple is also working on a pair of smartglasses, which are expected to debut in early 2026.

The upcoming Google glasses will come with a new Android XR operating system, which also works with other devices like the Galaxy XR headset.

The operating system supports augmented reality overlays for apps like Google Meet and Google Maps, while the inclusion of Gemini allows wearers to take pictures, view them and edit them without taking off the glasses.

Google is yet to unveil the final design or price of the AI glasses, with a full announcement expected at an event next year.