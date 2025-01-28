Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Garmin watches are mysteriously crashing when their owners try and use them to exercise.

Owners of a variety of different Garmin products report the watches stop working when attempting to start an activity that would track their location using GPS.

Instead, the watches just show the blue triangle that is displayed when the watches are turned on or restarted.

“We are researching reports of devices displaying a blue triangle when starting a GPS activity,” a message on the Garmin site reads.

“Holding the power button until the unit powers off, then turning it back on may restore functionality temporarily. We will provide more information on a permanent fix when available.”

Sports technology expert DC Rainmaker, who was among the first to report the problems, speculated that the issue related to the “satellite pre-cache file” that is stored on the watches. That is a quick map to where satellites are in the sky, allowing the watches to acquire their location much more quickly.

The file is updated every few days to ensure that it is still correct, and those updates are automatically passed to the watch. As such, watches may have received the broken update and are then unable to start the activities that rely on it.

That same file has caused issues in the past. Previously, errors in those files meant that watches from a variety of different manufacturers were showing incorrect locations, rather than crashing.