Facebook down for some in US and Europe leaving users unable to post or log in

Isabel Keane
in New York
Thursday 14 August 2025 09:02 EDT
Comments

Some Facebook users in the US and Europe were experiencing issues with the social media platform on Thursday, with many reporting troubles logging in to their accounts.

When trying to access their accounts, many users were met with messages reading, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

The problems went beyond simply logging in, with some users reporting being unable to access Messenger or business pages as well.

Trouble with the social media platform began to be reported around 3:45 a.m. and were ongoing as of 8:30 a.m. EST, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages.

The website said that 57 percent of the outage reports originated from the app, while 18 percent were related to the website. Twenty-five percent of the reported issues were related to logging into users’ accounts, according to the tracker.

Downdetector’s map showed the problems were largely persistent near cities, including New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Tampa, though problems had been reported elsewhere, too.

Meanwhile, Meta's status page showed "no known issues" for Facebook at the time of the reported outage.

Some fed-up Facebook users took to X to complain of the platform’s issues.

“Brilliant can’t log into facebook must be down anyone else having the same issues??” one user from England wrote, later adding,” Cheers guys i thought i was hacked.”

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...

