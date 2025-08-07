Instagram has debuted a new maps feature that shows your location to others. And Internet users are furious

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Instagram has introduced a new map feature that allows users to share their real-time location with friends, leaving some users furious as they fear the app is encroaching on their privacy.

Meta, the tech giant that owns Instagram and Facebook, announced several new updates on Wednesday, including reposts, an Instagram map and a new “Friends” tab in Reels.

The new features echo functions of other popular social media platforms, such as TikTok’s repost option and Snapchat’s maps — yet many users have taken issue with the map option specifically. The application shows people, in real time, the location of their friends.

“Yeah the Instagram map is gonna get someone killed,” one X user claimed.

According to Meta, the new Instagram Map allows users to opt in to sharing their last active locations with friends of their choosing. The function can be turned off at any time.

“From checking out stories from friends who’ve gone to a concert or finding a new place to hang out from a local creator’s reel, there’s content to help you and your friends connect with the world around you,” Meta said with the announcement.

open image in gallery Instagram’s latest feature, a real-time map, has sparked outrage among some users who fear their privacy is being violated by the app. ( AP )

While Meta insists the map is only shared with accounts of the user’s choosing– and can ultimately be turned off— social media users condemned the new addition, deeming it “dangerous” and a safety risk for users.

“Instagram has introduced a new DANGEROUS feature that shows your precise location to anyone,” one person warned on X.

“Instagram lost they f***ing mind adding that maps feature…what is with the obsession of having our location shared to the public??? NO THANK YOU!” another angry user chimed in.

Another user warned of possible consequences to using the feature, writing, “The new Instagram map feature is a burglar’s dream. Turn OFF your location. Do not let the world know where you are or when your home is unoccupied.”

“This is a weird feature added to Instagram via an update it now shows your location to any and everyone who follows you,” another user complained. They also shared a screen recording of them zooming in on a map to view other people’s posts in tagged locations.

“To turn it off: Setting and Activity>Story, Live and Location>Location Sharing Instagram Map> No one,” the post added.

open image in gallery Meta announced a new Instagram Map feature rolling out now for users. However, some have urged others to turn off the feature and cited safety concerns. ( Meta )

Meta addressed some of these concerns while announcing the feature, and insisted location sharing is off unless users “opt in.”

“Instagram Map is off by default, and your live location is never shared unless you choose to turn it on. If you do, only people you follow back—or a private, custom list you select—can see your location,” a spokesperson for the tech giant also told The Independent.

Users also get to choose who they share their location with, whether it be followers they follow back, close friends, a few selected friends or no one, Meta said.

Instagram users will also be able to hide their location in specific places or with specific people.

Parents with supervision controls set up for their children will be in control of their location sharing, too, Meta said.

“You will receive a notification if your teen starts sharing their location, giving you the opportunity to have important conversations about how to safely share with friends,” Meta said. “You can decide whether your teen has access to location sharing on the map and see who your teen is sharing their location with.”

Even if users choose not to share their location, they can still use the map to explore location-based content other users have publicly shared.