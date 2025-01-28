DeepSeek releases ‘revolutionary’ AI image generator amid tech industry panic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has launched a “revolutionary” new image generator that it claims can outperform the best models built by US-based rivals at a fraction of the price.

The launch of DeepSeek’s Janus-Pro comes just days after its R1 chatbot tool caused the stock of American tech giants to collapse amid fears that its low-cost and open-source models would upend their dominance.

DeepSeek’s Janus-Pro is free-to-use without restriction, unlike image generators built by US rivals like OpenAI and Stability AI. It also marks a breakthrough in the way such models are trained and developed, with one of its generative AI models costing less than $6 million to build – compared to the billions it cost for the likes of ChatGPT.

“It is freaking amazing... This model generates images and beats OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 and Stable Diffusion across multiple benchmarks,” said internet entrepreneur Brian Roemmele.

“It can not be stressed enough just how massive the new DeepSeek Janus-Pro 7B model is to the entire ecosystem of AI and the world. It is fully free and the entire project is open source. It is a new game.”

DeepSeek describes its latest open-source AI model as “revolutionary”, offering developers and researchers unprecedented access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies through free-to-use platforms like GitHub and Hugging Face.

“DeepSeek’s Janus Pro represents a significant leap forward in artificial intelligence technology, combining advanced image understanding and generation capabilities in a single, powerful model,” the startup wrote on Hugging Face.

“Its combination of advanced capabilities, open-source accessibility, and impressive performance benchmarks positions it as a significant player in the evolution of artificial intelligence technology.”

Sam Altman, who leads ChatGPT and Dall-E creator OpenAI, praised DeepSeek’s cost-effective AI, however claimed that his company would be unveiling improved models that would lead the way towards human-level artificial intelligence.

“DeepSeek’s R1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they’re able to deliver for the price,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“We will obviously deliver much better models and also it’s legit invigorating to have a new competitor! We will pull up some releases... Look forward to bringing you all AGI [artificial general intelligence] and beyond.”