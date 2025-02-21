Community Fibre down: Internet connections not working amid second major outage in a week
Community Fibre, the London-based internet provider, has been hit by its second outage in a week.
Customers complained they were unable to get online amid a major outage on Friday afternoon.
“Some customers may be experiencing disruption to their service. Our engineers are aware of this issue and working on a solution as their top priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience,” the company said on an update to its status page.
“Please ensure that all equipment is left on with all cables plugged in enable us to restore service as soon as possible.”
It follows another outage on Monday, during which users similarly said their internet connections had stopped working all of a sudden. Then, some found that they were able to get around the issues by changing their DNS settings.
