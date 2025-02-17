Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Community Fibre, the London-focused internet company, appears to be suffering from issues.

Users reported being knocked offline around lunchtime local UK time on Monday. The issues appeared to be affecting customers right across London.

But there is a relatively simple – if slightly technical – fix, according to some affected users.

Some found that using Google’s public DNS settings appeared to get devices back online. Instructions to do so can be found on Google’s website.

On Community Fibre’s website, it apologised for the problems and said that it was working to fix them as soon as possible.

“Some customers may be experiencing disruption to their service,” a warning on the company’s service status page says. “Our engineers are aware of this issue and working on a solution as their top priority.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience.”

The company was hit by a run of complaints on Twitter, formerly known as X, where it had tweeted about “random acts of kindness” shortly before the outage began. “How about you kindly restore our internet services?” asked one affected user.

In response, Community Fibre’s official account largely apologised and redirected users to its help page, where it said it would publish updates.