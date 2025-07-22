Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ChatGPT company OpenAI has revealed that the AI chatbot receives around 2.5 billion prompts from its users every day, with about 330 million of those queries coming from its US base alone.

Since its launch in December 2022, ChatGPT has added hundreds of millions of users worldwide, transforming how people use the internet.

Within just months of launch, the AI chatbot showed it could summarise complex research studies, reason and answer logical questions, and even crack business school and medical exams crucial for students to pass.

Recent updates to its software have also enabled ChatGPT to deliver entirely personalised query responses for every ChatGPT user.

Record numbers of people have flocked to the chatbot, even turning to the AI for therapy, with many experts warning that there are several “deeply worrying” blind spots in such use.

Open AI CEO Sam Altman speaks during Snowflake Summit 2025 at Moscone Center on June 02, 2025 in San Francisco ( Getty Images )

As of April, ChatGPT received as many as 500 million active weekly users, and internet analytics firms point to increasing growth in the chatbot’s user base, bridging its wide gap with Google’s search engine.

Now, OpenAI chief Sam Altman claims about 2.5 billion prompts are made every day in ChatGPT, Axios reported.

To put this number in context, different estimates suggest Google receives between 8 billion to 13 billion user queries every day, or about 5 trillion annual searches.

While the numbers still point to a large gap between the tech giants’ services, it highlights the rapid growth of ChatGPT since its launch just over two years ago.

Mr Altman revealed these numbers ahead of his planned visit to Washington DC, where he said he would be lobbying for the AI industry.

The AI chief is reportedly attempting to lobby for “democratising benefits” of AI tools to ensure they are available for as many people as possible.

The latest data also hints that the company’s search volume has more than doubled in just about eight months.

Only in December, OpenAI said its users sent over 1 billion queries to ChatGPT each day, and reports suggest the AI chatbot’s use has surged in recent months to make it the fifth-most-visited website in the world, garnering more than 4.5 billion visits in May.

A recent analysis by Bank of America suggests that global visits to Google are rapidly declining year-on-year, while ChatGPT visits are up 160 per cent in just the last year.

Another analysis by Morgan Stanley suggests ChatGPT has become a top choice for Gen Z, with many from this generation rarely thinking of using Google.

Mr Altman plans to present a “third path” to Washington between overhype and fear around AI’s impact on jobs at an upcoming Federal Reserve conference, Axios reported.