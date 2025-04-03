ChatGPT adds 1 million users in one hour after adding new AI feature

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ChatGPT is experiencing record growth after releasing a new AI image generation feature, according to OpenAI boss Sam Altman.

The AI assistant has been adding 1 million new users an hour amid “biblical demand” for its GPT-4o, which is now available for free users of the app.

“The ChatGPT launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments I’d ever seen, and we added one million users in five days,” Mr Altman wrote on X on Monday. “We added one million users in the last hour.”

OpenAI said it designed the latest ChatGPT feature to be “not only beautiful, but useful”, allowing people to generate highly-detailed images, as well as logos, diagrams and imagery conveying precise meaning.

“GPT‑4o image generation excels at accurately rendering text, precisely following prompts, and leveraging 4o’s inherent knowledge base and chat context – including transforming uploaded images or using them as visual inspiration,” an OpenAI blog post stated.

“These capabilities make it easier to create exactly the image you envision, helping you communicate more effectively through visuals and advancing image generation into a practical tool with precision and power.”

One of the most popular ways to use the technology since its release has been the creation of images in the style of the Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli.

ChatGPT users shared thousands of Studio Ghibli-style images on social media, with Mr Altman revealing that the massive demand forced OpenAI to introduce limits to the number of images people can create.

“It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT,” he wrote. “But our GPUs are melting. We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient.”

OpenAI announced plans to further “push the frontiers of AI research” on Monday, after closing a $40 billion funding round.

The latest financing values the ChatGPT creator at $300 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable private companies.

In the announcement, OpenAI said ChatGPT had grown to 500 million users since launching in November 2022.