ChatGPT down: OpenAI reports major outage as users see error message

ChatGPT has gone down with its operator OpenAI reporting the chatbot is seeing a widespread outage.
The AI assistant generates readable text on demand from a vast database of digital books, online writings and other media on the internet.
Its rapid growth from launch in November 2022 has seen it become a worldwide tool for around 500 million users.
But just before 11.30am on Tuesday, OpenAI wrote on its website: "Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue."
Some users shared screengrabs from the platform app that showed the bot respond to questions with: “Hmmm... something seems to have gone wrong.”
Others got an error message reading: "A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again. If this issue persists please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com."
Some have also complained of the app taking longer to respond to questions.
It appears that the issue was first investigated at 7.36am.
OpenAI is valued at $300 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable private companies.
Recently, the operator launched a new AI image generation feature, called GPT-4o, which is available for free users of the app.
This is breaking story, more to follow...
