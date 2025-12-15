Ofcom investigating two UK phone networks after major outages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK's communications watchdog, Ofcom, has initiated investigations into telecommunications providers BT and Three following significant mobile network outages this summer.

These disruptions severely impacted call services across the country, crucially affecting access to emergency lines.

Ofcom confirmed that BT reported a software issue which disrupted call services from its EE mobile network on 24 and 25 July.

This fault left BT and EE customers unable to make or receive calls to other networks and, critically, to emergency services.

Separately, Three reported an incident that hit its call services on 25 June. This also impacted customers’ ability to contact emergency services during the outage.

These new probes follow an earlier investigation launched by Ofcom into BT in June this year, after technical faults hampered the 999 emergency call service.

The watchdog said it will seek to find out whether the two mobile firms failed to comply with their regulatory obligations as a result of these incidents.

A BT spokeswoman said: “We are aware that Ofcom has begun an investigation into the technical fault impacting voice calls on our network on July 24 and 25 2025.

“We will co-operate fully with Ofcom throughout the investigation and apologise again for any issues caused by this incident.”

Three has also been contacted for comment.

In a statement, the regulator said: “Mobile operators are required to take appropriate and proportionate measures to identify and reduce the risks and prepare for the occurrence of anything that compromises the availability, performance or functionality of their network or service.

“Providers must also take appropriate and proportionate measures to prevent adverse effects arising from any such compromises.

“Where there is an adverse effect on the network or service, the provider must take appropriate and proportionate measures to remedy or mitigate that effect.”