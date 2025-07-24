Phone networks down: EE, BT, Three and Vodafone all not working in mass outage
Several major phone networks in the UK appear to be down following a major outage.
BT, EE, Three and Vodafone were all suffering issues on Thursday afternoon, according to Downdetector.
Millions of customers are unable to make or receive calls, with many taking to social media to report the problem.
“I can’t make or receive any calls,” one EE user wrote on X. “All I get is beep beep.”
A Vodafone user wrote: “I can’t get through to my dad.”
A spokesperson for Vodafone said the network is experiencing difficulties.
“We're really sorry, but due to some technical issues some customers will be experiencing issues making or receiving calls,” the spokesperson said.
“We know how important it is for you to have this working and we're working really hard to fix this as soon as possible.”
A representative for EE told several users on X that it is “looking into” the issue.
A map showing reports of EE outage reports made to DownDetector suggests that those in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow are the worst affected.
Some O2 customers reported issues, however a spokesperson for the company said that its network is operating “entirely as normal” today.
“The only reason behind the small spike on Down Detector – which is significantly smaller than other providers – is simply due to issues some of our customers might experience trying to contact friends or family who are with operators which are experiencing issues today,” the O2 spokesperson told The Independent. “It’s not an issue with our network.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments