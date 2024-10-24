Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After an open beta in August and September, the full release of Activision’s next Call of Duty entry is upon us.

Black Ops 6 continues the Black Ops franchise, which first began back in 2010.

Black Ops 6 is the second Call of Duty to be released since Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision went through. It will also be available on Microsoft’s subscription service Game Pass from day one - a huge plus for the Xbox gamers.

As is customary for the Blacks Ops wing of Call of Duty titles, Black Ops 6 will include a campaign, multiplayer and the much-loved multiplayer mode.

The game is currently available to preload and will be released at different times depending on the timezone you’re in.

Here is what you need to know.

When is COD: Black Ops 6 out?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on two different days, for PC gamers (on both Steam and Battle.Net) you will be able to play the full game from 9pm PT on Thursday, October 24th, 12am Friday, October 25th ET and 5am in the UK.

For console gamers with an Xbox or a PlayStation 5 or PC players using the Microsoft Store you can play the game at midnight on Friday, October 25th, wherever you are located.

Is there a trick to play Black Ops 6 early?

Yes, but it’s something you do at your own risk - although it’s relatively low risk. The ‘New Zealand’ trick is a method where players change their region to New Zealand in order to play the game early on Thursday.

While this is at your own risk, Activision, Sony, or Microsoft have never historically taken any action against players for being so eager they do this.

Call Of Duty- Black Ops 6 Gameplay Reveal

How to play COD: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass?

Black Ops 6 will be the first Call of Duty game to launch day one on Xbox’s subscription service - Game Pass.

If you visit the game library on Game Pass right now you will be able to pre-install the game and it will be ready to go on Friday, October 25th. If you cannot see the game in the Game Pass library, just search for ‘Call of Duty’ from your console home screen, find Black Ops 6 and download it that way.