Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The value of bitcoin is falling dramatically amid major worries in the market.

Bitcoin’s value has dropped around 7 per cent over the last day, with much of that fall coming in the last hour.

Other crypto fell even more. Ethereum – the second largest digital currency – has lost 12.7 per cent of its value in the last 24 hours, and the market as a whole is down almost 8 per cent.

The fall in bitcoin still only takes the price back to where it stood in November, however, after it experienced a dramatic rise in value in the wake of the election of Donald Trump.

In advance of the election and since, Mr Trump and those around him have publicly committed to the crypto market – boosting market confidence and leading to dramatic rises in its value.

Mr Trump has even personally entered the crypto market. Last month, he and his wife launched $Trump and $Melania memecoins, which brought such activity to the market that it surged half a trillion dollars in a week.

The price has not been entirely impervious to shocks from Mr Trump, however. Earlier this month, the crypto market suffered its worst day in over a year, plunging after Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.