Apple says its new watch can tell if you have high blood pressure. Here’s the truth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has announced a package of health features alongside the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 11, including an alert that the wearer may have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

Around 1.3 billion people worldwide have high blood pressure. But almost half are unaware of their diagnosis.

This lack of awareness is often due to limited access to regular medical care, the absence of noticeable symptoms or warning signs, and because a single blood pressure reading could miss the condition.

Better detection of high blood pressure could help prevent heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease and dementia.

But can the Apple Watch really tell if you have high blood pressure?

How does it work?

Limited details are available so far.

But we know the Apple Watch’s high blood pressure indicator is based on analysis of changes in blood volume as your heart beats. These are detected using the light sensor on the back of the watch.

open image in gallery The Apple Watch Series 11 contains the high blood pressure indicator ( Apple )

This is not new technology; a number of other companies, such as Samsung and Aktiia, use similar approaches.

When the sensor and underlying algorithm identifies a significant change in blood flow, the user will get an alert that they may have high blood pressure. This is done without a conventional blood pressure cuff that tightens around the arm.

However, if a user receives a “possible hypertension” notification, this is not a diagnosis, as their blood pressure has not yet been measured and confirmed by a health-care professional.

From what we know so far, it seems users won’t be given blood pressure numbers straight from the Apple Watch.

What does the evidence say?

Cuffless blood pressure monitoring devices can be more comfortable and convenient than using arm cuffs. Without a cuff, they can also more easily monitor blood pressure continuously during daily activities.

However, the evidence to show whether these technologies accurately estimate blood pressure remains scarce and with many limitations.

About the author Ritu Trivedi is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the School of Health Sciences, University of Sydney. Dean Picone is a Senior Research Fellow at the Sydney School of Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney. Tammy Brady is a Professor at the School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University. This article was originally published by The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article

Unlike traditional cuff-based blood pressure devices, there is no standard protocol for manufacturers to test cuffless devices for accuracy, and to ensure they live up to their claims. Without such a protocol, it’s difficult to evaluate and compare their performance.

This is particularly important for cuffless devices, because accuracy depends on how well the signal picks up changes in blood flow – which can vary across different skin tones – and how well it performs in everyday settings, such as when a person is awake or asleep, sitting or standing, active or resting.

Nevertheless, some companies have received clearance from government regulatory agencies to market and sell these technologies as medical devices. Apple has received such clearance for its hypertension technology.

However, cuffless devices for measuring blood pressure are not currently recommended by any clinical guidelines based on the uncertainty about their accuracy. So it’s important to have your blood pressure checked regularly by a health-care professional and potentially also at home using a validated cuff-based device.

There is no evidence yet of how well these technologies would work when used clinically and with real patients. Studies are underway.

What are the challenges?

While these devices hold promise for improving individual and population health, they also pose some challenges.

open image in gallery Any health concerns need to be checked out by a professional ( PA Wire )

Alerts for “possible hypertension” are just that: a sign for a potential health concern that needs to be evaluated and confirmed in a health-care setting.

Knowing the breadth of Apple’s market share and the prevalence of undiagnosed hypertension, these alerts have the potential to overburden existing health-care systems and cause patient anxiety.

As these devices become more mainstream, health-care systems may need to adapt to accommodate the growing number of patients seeking care.

What if you want to use it?

If you start using the new Apple Watch and receive the hypertension notification, you should check your blood pressure with a cuff-based monitor over three to seven days and take these readings to your doctor.

The fine print on Apple’s website notes this “possible hypertension” feature should not be used by people under 22 years old, those who are pregnant or those previously diagnosed with hypertension.

Cuffless devices have the potential to improve detection of high blood pressure – an urgent need – and these devices may be the future of optimal heart health. But this potential must be matched by rigorous efforts to confirm their accuracy and relevance for patients and clinicians.