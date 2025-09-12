Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has received official approval for one of the headline features of its new Apple Watches: the ability to sense how hard your heart is beating.

The new hypertension feature aims to spot when people have dangerously high blood pressure. Unlike specific tools, it does not work with a cuff that squeezes the arm, but instead aims to infer possible hypertension from data from the Watch’s heart rate sensor.

Hypertension is the leading modifiable risk factor for heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease, Apple said, and it impacts around 1.3 billion adults around the world. But it is often not diagnosed because it requires special equipment to spot and it can be easily missed.

Apple says that the new feature aims to spot people who might be at risk of high blood pressure by passively monitoring heart rate data over 30 days. Users will then be notified if that data suggests they are showing signs of high blood pressure.

The company said that it expects to notify more than a million people of undiagnosed hypertension within the first year it is available.

The tool was announced during Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event this week, where it showed off new iPhone devices, AirPods, and updated Apple Watches. Though the feature was shown off as part of those new Watches, it will be available for wearables since the Apple Watch Series 9, which was released two years ago.

At the time of launch, Apple said that it was expecting FDA approval soon, but that has now been granted and the feature will be available with the launch of the new Watches.

Apple’s increasing focus on health has meant that a number of its recent features have needed approval from regulators before they can be offered to customers. Recent updates have included features that turn the AirPods Pro into hearing aids, for instance, as well as other

While Apple has received swift approval from the FDA in the US, regulators in other countries must give their own individual agreement before the tools go on sale in other countries. That means that the roll-out of such tools can be staggered even after Apple has made them available.

Similar features to Apple’s blood pressure monitoring tools have proven controversial with the FDA in the past. Fitness tech company Whoop has for instance been locked in a dispute with the regulator over whether its own “blood pressure insights” tool needs to be authorised by the FDA as a medical device, for instance.

Whoop has argued that the tool is “a wellness feature, not a medical device”, and is not focused on diagnosing particular conditions. But the FDA has said that it is “inherently associated with the diagnosis of hypo- and hypertension” and therefore claims that it is not aimed at medical use are incorrect.