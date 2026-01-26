Apple to unveil new AI-powered Siri next month, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple is planning to unveil its newly revamped Siri assistant at an event next month, according to a report.

The latest version of Apple’s digital assistant will be powered by Google’s market-leading Gemini AI model following a recently announced partnership between the two US tech giants.

The long-overdue upgrade to Siri, which launched as Apple’s proprietary voice assistant on the iPhone in 2011, will arrive with iOS 26.4, according to Bloomberg.

Beta testing is expected to begin in the second half of February before a public rollout in March or April.

The company’s multi-year collaboration with Google will see Gemini integrated into Apple Foundation Models, which it said would unlock “innovative new experiences” for users.

The new Siri is expected to feature similar capabilities to AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

It will run on iPhones, iPads and Macs capable of supporting the latest iOS operating system, while separate rumours suggest it could also feature on several new product categories.

These include an AI-powered smart speaker and a desktop robot, codenamed J595, that resembles an iPad mini mounted on a mechanical limb.

Prototypes of the robotic device have used an animated version of Apple’s Finder logo in order to anthropomorphise the bot.

open image in gallery Apple’s iconic Finder is used in prototypes of the new desktop robot ( Apple )

Apple is also reportedly working on a wearable pin that will house its new AI offerings, which could launch as early as next year.

Rumoured to be roughly the same size as an Apple AirTag, the screenless AI pin will include cameras, microphones, a speaker and a physical button.

The thin, flat, circular disc will also feature similar wireless charging technology to the Apple Watch, with a report in The Information suggesting that up to 20 million units will be produced for the launch.

Apple does not comment on unreleased devices, though CEO Tim Cook hinted last year that new product categories are in development.

“The product pipeline, which I can’t talk about, it’s amazing, guys,” he told staff at an all-hands meeting last July.

“It’s amazing. Some of it you’ll see soon. Some of it will come later. But there’s a lot to see.”