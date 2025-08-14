Apple is building an AI robot, report says
The new robot, codenamed J595, will reportedly resemble an iPad mini mounted on a small mechanical limb
Apple is working on several brand new product categories, including a AI-powered robots, according to a report.
Other planned devices include home-security cameras and a Siri-enabled smart speaker, Bloomberg reported, with the US tech giant targeting 2027 for a potential launch.
The new robot, codenamed J595, will resemble an iPad mini mounted on a small mechanical limb capable of following a user as they move around their home.
It is reportedly designed to be placed on a desk or kitchen counter to assist people as they work, consume media or get chores done.
A connected app could also allow users to control the desktop robot remotely, while a revamped Siri will offer capabilities far beyond what the current smart assistant is able to provide.
This new version of Siri may come with its own face in order to anthropomorphise the bot, with device prototypes reportedly using an animated version of Apple’s Finder logo.
Other robots in development at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters include a mobile bot with wheels, as well as an industrial mechanical arm for use in manufacturing.
The move towards AI-powered robots is anticipated to boost Apple’s artificial intelligence offerings, with ChatGPT creator OpenAI bringing in esteemed iPhone designer Jony Ive to build a mystery AI device that could potentially usurp smartphones.
OpenAI boss Sam Altman describes the upcoming gadget as “the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen”, though little is known about what it will be or what fom it will take.
Speculation has included a smartwatch, smart glasses and a clothes pin, though a recently leaked internal memo suggests it is not something you wear on your body.
“The product will be capable of being fully aware of a user’s surroundings and life, will be unobtrusive, able to rest in one’s pocket or on one’s desk,” the memo reportedly said.
Apple refuses to comment on unreleased products, but in an all-hands meeting this month Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook hinted at new devices currently in development.
“The product pipeline, which I can’t talk about, it’s amazing, guys. It’s amazing,” Mr Cook told staff.
“Some of it you’ll see soon. Some of it will come later. But there’s a lot to see.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments