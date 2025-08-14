Apple is building an AI robot, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple is working on several brand new product categories, including a AI-powered robots, according to a report.

Other planned devices include home-security cameras and a Siri-enabled smart speaker, Bloomberg reported, with the US tech giant targeting 2027 for a potential launch.

The new robot, codenamed J595, will resemble an iPad mini mounted on a small mechanical limb capable of following a user as they move around their home.

It is reportedly designed to be placed on a desk or kitchen counter to assist people as they work, consume media or get chores done.

A connected app could also allow users to control the desktop robot remotely, while a revamped Siri will offer capabilities far beyond what the current smart assistant is able to provide.

This new version of Siri may come with its own face in order to anthropomorphise the bot, with device prototypes reportedly using an animated version of Apple’s Finder logo.

open image in gallery Apple's iconic Finder logo is used in its file management system for Macs ( Apple )

Other robots in development at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters include a mobile bot with wheels, as well as an industrial mechanical arm for use in manufacturing.

The move towards AI-powered robots is anticipated to boost Apple’s artificial intelligence offerings, with ChatGPT creator OpenAI bringing in esteemed iPhone designer Jony Ive to build a mystery AI device that could potentially usurp smartphones.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman describes the upcoming gadget as “the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen”, though little is known about what it will be or what fom it will take.

Speculation has included a smartwatch, smart glasses and a clothes pin, though a recently leaked internal memo suggests it is not something you wear on your body.

“The product will be capable of being fully aware of a user’s surroundings and life, will be unobtrusive, able to rest in one’s pocket or on one’s desk,” the memo reportedly said.

open image in gallery How ChatGPT imagines the AI-powered device when given a prompt containing all of Sam Altman's public and private comments about it ( ChatGPT/ The Independent )

Apple refuses to comment on unreleased products, but in an all-hands meeting this month Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook hinted at new devices currently in development.

“The product pipeline, which I can’t talk about, it’s amazing, guys. It’s amazing,” Mr Cook told staff.

“Some of it you’ll see soon. Some of it will come later. But there’s a lot to see.”