Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1725858815

Apple event - live: iPhone 16, new Watch and AirPods expected at major launch stream

AI could be the feature hanging over all of Apple’s event

Andrew Griffin
in California
Monday 09 September 2024 01:13
Comments
(Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Head shot of Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, launching the iPhone 16.

The new phone is rumoured to be coming alongside updated Apple Watches and AirPods.

But the iPhone is likely to be the headline of the event, which will be streamed live from Apple’s campus in California.

The iPhone 16 – which will actually be four different models, as with this year’s devices – is widely rumoured to bring a new display, a “capture” button for using the camera on the side, and more. But perhaps the biggest feature will be one that has already been revealed: Apple Intelligence, the AI tools that were launched at Apple’s software event earlier this year but are yet to make it to users.

You can follow all the latest on the launch and the new devices here.

1725858793

Last-minute rumours point to small bezels

Everything suggests that it’s going to be a relatively conservative set of changes this year. But last-minute rumours seem to be confirming what we thought – while shedding a little light on what it might mean.

At the top level, there is nothing dependable to suggest the rumoured new line-up is wrong: we’re going to be getting new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods and more.

The iPhone will probably get the biggest changes. On the outside, the bezels will slim down, it will get a new capture button, and there will be new colours. On the inside it is expected to include new processing power to help with Apple Intelligence.

The Apple Watches are likely to receive a relatively minor spec bump and perhaps a small redesign. The AirPods line-up could finally get sorted out, making it easier to follow with a cheaper and middle version of the earbuds, to sit alongside the existing (and unchanged) AirPods Pro.

Andrew Griffin9 September 2024 06:13
1725858465

When does the Apple event start?

10am local pacific time. That’s 1pm on the east coast, or 6pm in the UK.

You can find your local time here.

Andrew Griffin9 September 2024 06:07
1725858280

How to watch Apple event live

Apple lets you get its live events in a variety of different ways these days. But the most prominently promoted one is still its own “Apple Events” website, which you can find here.

You can also watch on YouTube. (In my humble opinion that’s the best way to do it: it’s compatible with just about everything, and you can even set yourself a reminder.) You can find the video below.

Andrew Griffin9 September 2024 06:04
1725857469

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, which is rumoured to bring new iPhones, Watches and AirPods – as well as potentially more information about Apple Intelligence.

Andrew Griffin9 September 2024 05:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in