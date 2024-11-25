Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thousands of Amazon employees in more than 30 countries plan to take part in a coordinated protest against the online retail giant on Black Friday.

Warehouse workers and delivery drivers will strike in the UK, US, Germany, Italy and Spain as part of the campaign organised by the Make Amazon Pay group, while protests will also take place in major cities throughout dozens more countries.

Those taking part in the industrial action, which is led by the Swiss-based UNI GLobal Union and Progressive International, are calling on Amazon to improve workers’ rights, pay more taxes and commit to greater environmental sustainability.

The day of action on 29 November is the fourth Black Friday in a row that Make Amazon May has organised action, aiming to disrupt Amazon on what is usually the busiest shopping day of the year.

“This day of action grows every year because the movement to hold Amazon accountable keeps getting bigger and stronger,” said Christy Hoffman, the general secretary of UNI Global Union.

“Workers know that it doesn’t matter what country you’re in or what your job title is, we are all united in the fight for higher wages, an end to unreasonable quotas, and a voice on the job. That’s what workers in Coventry are striking for, and that is why workers around the world are standing up to Make Amazon Pay.”

Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, co-general coordinator of the Progressive International, added: “This global day of action is more than a protest. It is a worldwide declaration that this age of abuse must end.”

Previous years have seen organised walkouts in the US, protests outside Amazon’s headquarters, and street marches by garment workers in Bangladesh.

Amazon said in a statement that it is already taking a proactive stance against climate change after becoming the largest purchaser of renewable energy in the world.

“These groups represent a variety of interests, and while we’re always listening and looking at ways to improve, we remain proud of the competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and engaging, safe work experience we provide our teams,” an Amazon UK spokesperson said.