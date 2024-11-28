Black Friday 2024 live: Latest UK offers from John Lewis, Tesco, Skims and more

Find top-rated tech, home and beauty products at bargain prices ( The Independent )

Calling all deal hunters: Black Friday will officially begin tomorrow (29 November). With that said, Black Friday sales at big-name brands and retailers, from Currys to Boots, have been in full swing for weeks. Here, you’ll find the latest Black Friday news, and the most impressive deals as they drop.

Whether you’re after beauty essentials, a high-spec laptop, a new mattress or a top of the range TV, Black Friday is second to none when it comes to the sheer number of deals available. Throughout the sales, the IndyBest team will be bringing you the best discounts, on tried-and-tested buys, in our Black Friday shopping guides.

From toys to jewellery and furniture, we know the biggest price drops aren’t necessarily the best. The most impressive, genuine deals are on products that are actually worth your money, which is why we’ll be bringing you discounts on products that have been tried, tested and approved by us.

Right now, you can save on the Dyson airwrap; Sony has discounted the price of the PS5 Slim to an all-time low, and Pandora has launched its sale with up to 30 per cent off jewellery. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at John Lewis, Argos, LOOKFANTASTIC and more. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.

Read more: Best Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert