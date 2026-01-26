AI job cuts hitting UK hardest, research finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More jobs are being lost to artificial intelligence in the UK than other large economies, according to new research.

British job losses as a result of AI were twice the international average, the study by investment bank Morgan Stanley found, with a net loss of 8 per cent over the past 12 months.

The companies surveyed claimed that the introduction of AI had improved productivity and output, even with less staff working.

Of the five major economies included in the study, only the US saw an increase in jobs as a result of AI.

One of the report’s authors said the findings were an “early warning sign” of the massive disruption AI will have on the workforce.

Unemployment in the UK is currently at a five-year high, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), with retail and hospitality sectors hit particularly hard.

A separate study last year from job search site Adzuna found that the number of entry level jobs comprised of apprenticeships, junior positions and graduate roles had fallen by nearly a third since the arrival of ChatGPT in 2022.

Sam Altman, the chief executive of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, has been a vocal proponent of universal basic income (UBI) to offset AI-related job losses, but has also warned that there will be no single solution to the problem.

Jobs at jeopardy to AI range from data scientists and economists, to historians and authors, according to a study from Microsoft last July.

Earlier this month, London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said AI could usher in a new era of mass unemployment and inequality.

“We mustn't drift, absentmindedly, into a future we didn't ask for and don't want,” he said during his annual speech at Manion House.

"We need to wake up and make a choice: seize the potential of AI and use it as a superpower for positive transformation and creation, or surrender to it and sit back and watch as it becomes a weapon of mass destruction of jobs."