Entry level jobs fall by nearly a third since ChatGPT launch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of entry level jobs comprised of junior positions, graduate roles and apprenticeships has fallen by almost a third (31.9 per cent) since the arrival of ChatGPT, research shows.

Job search site Adzuna found that vacancies looking for graduates had fallen to the lowest level since Covid, with entry level jobs now only accounting for a quarter of the total market, down from 28.9 per cent in 2022.

While replacing entry-level roles with artificial intelligence taking on tasks is part of the picture, rising labour costs - including increased National Insurance contributions - are also a factor, with rising salaries outstripping inflation until recently.

ChatGPT launched in November 2022, releasing several versions since then and starting what has been a new era of technological transformation. The company which owns it is now worth $300bn (£219bn), making it bigger than any public listed company on the London Stock Exchange.

The chief executive of Anthropic, another AI firm, said recently that AI could wipe out up to half all entry-level jobs in as little as five years. Dario Amodei argued that unemployment could rise to ten or 20 per cent in the UK over that timeframe, saying: “I don’t think this is on people’s radar”.

James Neave, head of data science at Adzuna, said : “If you can reduce your hiring at the entry level, that’s just going to increase your efficiency and improve cost savings. The NIC contributions were just a pure financial burden,” while also suggesting the upcoming Employment Rights Bill could also be a dissuading factor.

“If you’re an employer, it all adds to this list of reasons why you shouldn’t hire people,” he said.

Several big firms across the nation have already said they plan to significantly reduce their headcount as part of cost-cutting measures, with artificial intelligence slated to take on much of the work.

BT are a case in point, with CEO Allison Kirkby saying initial plans to strip out 40,000 to 50,000 employees by 2030 didn’t “reflect the full potential of AI”, meaning even more job losses could follow.

Amazon also said job losses would be coming as a result of employing AI in wider-reaching roles, but did not specify how many or when.