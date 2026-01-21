AI boss says chip sales to China ‘like selling nuclear weapons to North Korea’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief executive of a leading artificial intelligence startup has labelled the US’s decision to allow the sale of powerful AI chips to China as “crazy”, likening it to selling nuclear weapons to North Korea.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said the Trump administration’s move last week to approve Chinese sales of Nvidia’s H200 chip – the company’s second most powerful AI chip – had “incredible national security implications” for the US.

“We are many years ahead of China in terms of our ability to make chips,” Mr Amodei said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“It would be a mistake to ship these chips... I think this is crazy. It’s a bit like selling nuclear weapons to North Korea.”

Nvidia currently supplies Anthropic with its chips to power its artificial intelligence models, including its popular AI assistant Claude.

Mr Amodei’s comments comparing Nvidia to an international arms dealer come just two months after Anthropic and Nvidia announced that they were establishing a “deep technology partnership”.

On Monday, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hasabis downplayed the threat posed by China, claiming that Chinese AI companies are about six months behind the leading labs in the US and Europe.

The tech boss claimed the industry-wide panic caused by the release of DeepSeek’s R1 model last year was a “massive overaction” despite being personally impressed by the technology.

“They’re very good at kind of catching up to where the frontier is, and increasingly capable of that,” Mr Hasabis said at the World Economic Forum.

“But I think they’ve yet to show they can innovate beyond the frontier.”

Under the latest agreement to allow the sale of Nvidia chips in China, customers must demonstrate “sufficient security procedures” and may not use them for military applications.

President Donald Trump said the deal would also limit the number of chips sold to Chinese customers in order to “keep America’s lead in AI”.

In a statement at the time, Nvidia said: “We applaud President Trump’s decision to allow America’s chip industry to compete to support high paying jobs and manufacturing in America.

“Offering H200 to approved commercial customers, vetted by the Department of Commerce, strikes a thoughtful balance that is great for America.”