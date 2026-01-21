ChatGPT will now predict your age to see if it can serve adult content

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OpenAI has introduced an age prediction tool to ChatGPT that will determine whether users can see adult content.

The feature arrives ahead of a new “adult mode” that is expected to debut in the coming weeks, allowing users to generate mature content through the AI chatbot.

The age prediction tool works by monitoring a person’s usage patterns in order to estimate whether they are under the age of 18.

These signals include how and when an account is used, as well as how long an account has existed.

If the age prediction model estimates that a user is a minor, ChatGPT will automatically apply protections to reduce exposure to sensitive content.

This could include sexual or violent content, depictions of self-harm, anything that promotes unhealthy living, or viral challenges that encourage risky or harmful behaviour.

“This approach is guided by expert input and rooted in academic literature about the science of child development and acknowledges known teen differences in risk perception, impulse control, peer influence, and emotional regulation,” a post to OpenAI’s website explained.

“While these content restrictions help reduce teens’ exposure to sensitive material, we are focused on continually improving these protections, especially to address attempts to bypass our safeguards.”

Anyone who is incorrectly labelled as under 18 will be able to confirm their real age by uploading a government-issued ID like a driver’s license or passport.

They will also be able to share a selfie with an identity verification service called Persona that uses AI to determine a person’s age.

The new age prediction feature is rolling out globally this week, though there may be a delay for users in the EU due to regional requirements.

No date has been set for the upcoming “adult mode”, with OpenAI’s app chief Fidji Simo saying in December that it will arrive in the first quarter of 2026.

It is expected to allow users to generate erotica and violent depictions through ChatGPT’s image, text and video tools.

It will also allow them to discuss sensitive topics that are currently restricted on the platforms, though non-consensual content, deepfakes and illegal acts will still be banned.