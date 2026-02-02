Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cortina d’Ampezzo, the picturesque Italian resort poised to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, presents a stark contrast between its pristine slopes and the visible chaos of unfinished preparations.

While the Tofane’s Olympic runs gleam under the jagged Dolomite peaks, a turn reveals a cacophony of noise: gravel piles being excavated, tractors grinding across muddy access roads, and contractors bustling just metres from the finish area, with events due to commence in three days.

This scene underscores the immense pressure facing organisers, as the curling tournament is set to begin on Wednesday and the first women’s downhill training scheduled for Thursday.

The disarray reflects a broader pattern in Cortina, where organisers have secured one victory against the clock but suffered a significant setback in another.

A brand-new sliding centre was completed just in time for the Games’ opening, defying earlier pressure from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to relocate events to an existing venue abroad to save both time and money.

open image in gallery Kirsty Coventry insists everything is going to plan ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony ( Claudio Furlan/LaPresse )

However, a crucial cable car, intended to transport spectators to the women’s Olympic Alpine skiing events on the Tofane, will not be ready.

This failure has prompted organisers to request temporary school closures in Cortina to alleviate strain on the Dolomite resort’s already stretched transport system.

Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi acknowledged the situation on Sunday, stating: "Do we have every single space finished? No. But no one’s experience will be tainted by something that needs to be painted or carpeted after the Games."

He added, "Anything the athletes need, it’s absolutely done. Do we still have work? Yes. Cleaning? Yes. Work inside and outside (to do) to make it beautiful. The work is frantic, but it started very late."

In contrast, IOC president Kirsty Coventry offered a more optimistic assessment, asserting that "we are where we need to be".

The Milano Cortina organising committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.