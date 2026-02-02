Inside the Olympic village as athletes arrive for Winter Games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Milan Olympic Village is now a hive of activity, with athletes from across the globe streaming into the brand-new complex ahead of the Winter Games.

Over the next three weeks, this purpose-built hub will serve as their home, dining hall, training ground, and a vibrant meeting point for competitors.

Members of Team Canada were spotted navigating security with their Lululemon luggage, while Team France, distinctive in their Le Coq Sportif uniforms, received a final pep talk before settling into their sixth-floor rooms.

The palpable excitement was captured by Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, who filmed a TikTok video in front of the iconic Olympic rings within the village.

Set to officially open on Monday with International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry presiding, the village has already been buzzing for days as its 1,500 athletes and team members take up residence for the 6-22 February event.

open image in gallery The Olympic village will house athletes for the next three weeks ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

National pride is evident, with windows adorned with flags and symbols from Germany, Switzerland, Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, and the Netherlands. China added a friendly panda, while Team USA made a bold statement with two four-storey banners featuring the Stars and Stripes.

Inside, the athletes' living quarters are designed for practicality. Each room features a single bed atop storage cubbies, a standalone wardrobe equipped with a drying rack, hangers, a laundry bag, a dry mop, and an extension cord.

Reflecting the digital age, rooms boast four power outlets, including two USB ports next to the bed. While the sample room showcased minimalist sage green accents, teams have begun personalising their spaces, with one bringing in IKEA mattress toppers and the Japanese contingent adding futons.

Bathrooms are functional, featuring a full-length mirror outside, a shower (reportedly with good water pressure), toilet, and sink.

In a distinctly Italian touch, each includes a bidet – a fixture that, while standard in local residences, has been known to perplex some international visitors.

For Team France, diagrams near the lifts meticulously outline the appropriate uniforms for various occasions, from the opening ceremony to medal podiums and the journey home.

The dining experience is equally comprehensive. A cavernous dining centre, managed by Italian caterers, offers a wide array of healthy, locally sourced options.

Sunday’s lunch menu included chicken, pork, turkey, and various fish, alongside Italian staples like pasta with red sauce or meat ragu, pizza, and focaccia.

open image in gallery Team USA signs have been put up to welcome American athletes as they move in ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Gluten-free options and extensive salad bars, complete with legumes and nuts, cater to diverse dietary needs.

Beyond the essentials, common areas are filled with activities sponsored by IOC partners.

Technogym has equipped a state-of-the-art gym, including a Pilates machine, while Powerade supports a mind centre for meditation, yoga, or simply conversation with trained volunteers.

Coca-Cola has set up a recreational zone with foosball, air hockey, a photo booth, and televisions. Athletes can also enjoy complimentary 10-minute makeup sessions courtesy of cosmetic brand Kiko.

Upon arrival, competitors receive a special edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 phone, adorned with Olympic laurels.

Even the traditional Olympic pin trading has been modernised, with AI-powered technology from Alibaba allowing athletes to exchange pins via a robotic arm.

The village itself represents a significant legacy for Milan. Located opposite the Fondazione Prada exhibition complex and amidst luxury brand headquarters, it will be transformed into subsidised student dormitories, complete with communal kitchens, addressing a critical need for affordable housing in a city with six universities.

Given that the Milan Cortina Games are the most geographically dispersed in history, additional athlete accommodation has been established across five other venues.

A temporary village in Cortina will house 1,100 athletes and officials, while hotels and alpine lodges in Anterselva and Bormio will host 400 participants each.

Nearly 1,000 will stay in Livigno, and over 900 in Predazzo will occupy a renovated school for Italy’s financial police, which will revert to its original use after the Games.