‘Very sorry’ thief offers to return stolen Winter Olympics kit

A Norwegian ski jumping official received a surprising call this week, not from the police he expected, but from a thief offering to return equipment stolen just days before the Winter Olympics.

Jan-Erik Aalbu, the team's chief, had been anticipating an update on gear taken from their locker room in Willingen, Germany, where two individuals pilfered helmets, jackets, hats, gloves, and glasses.

Speaking to Norwegian newspaper VG, Mr Aalbu recounted the unusual conversation: "He (the thief) was very sorry, so I just said, 'Thank you for calling, I hope you can contact the Willingen organisers and deliver all the equipment there'.

“He said he would do that, (but) I haven't heard anything else."

The thief's change of heart was reportedly prompted by media attention.

open image in gallery Norway’s ski jumping team had kit stolen before the Winter Olympics ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Aalbu speculated: "It was clearly someone who deeply regrets what he had done, and was probably afraid of the consequences."

He noted no skis or boots were stolen, adding: "They would have been very difficult to replace in such a short space of time."

The kit saga comes just days before the Winter Games in Milan-Cortina are due to get underway.

The opening ceremony will be held at Milan’s iconic San Siro on Friday, with nations beginning to name their flagbearers for the event.

Team USA confirmed on Tuesday that speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will be their flagbearers at the ceremony.

Mariah Carey is due to be the headline name at the opening ceremony, while the legendary Andrea Bocelli is also scheduled to perform on home turf.

Over two weeks of action will then follow, with Norway tipped to perform well, while Team GB is targeting a record medal haul.

The Games will conclude later this month, with the closing ceremony taking place on 22 February.

This is the first time Italy has hosted the Winter Olympics since 2006.