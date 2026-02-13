Winter Olympics biathlete cleared to compete after winning appeal against doping suspension
Italy’s Rebecca Passler will be able to compete in front of her home crowd following her successful appeal
Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has had her provisional doping suspension overturned, clearing her to compete in the Milan Cortina Olympics.
The National Court of Appeal of Nado Italia, the country's anti-doping body, upheld an appeal against her suspension, which followed a positive test for a banned substance last month.
The court recognised "the apparent validity of the involuntary intake or unconscious contamination of the substance in question," according to a press release from the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI).
Passler had consistently argued that her positive test was due to contamination and that she was not at fault.
The substance in question, letrozole, is used in the treatment of breast cancer and can also control the effects of steroid use.
Passler, whose hometown of Anterselva will host biathlon races, expressed her delight at rejoining her team.
"They have been very difficult days," she said in a statement released by FISI.
"I have always believed in my good faith. I thank all those who helped me, from the lawyers who followed my situation, to the Italian Winter Sports Federation, to my family and friends. Now I can finally get back to focusing 100% on biathlon."
She will be allowed back into competition from Monday, 16 February, though she will miss Saturday's women's sprint race and Sunday's pursuit.
FISI President Flavio Roda welcomed the decision, stating: "The Federation welcomes the outcome of the appeal that allows Rebecca to return to the team’s disposal."
Passler's uncle, Johann Passler, is an Olympic medallist, having secured two bronze medals in biathlon at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games.
Passler has also had some success on the world stage heading into her home Olympics after a highly promising junior career, as she has claimed two bronze medals in World Cup relay events in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
