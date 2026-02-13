Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has had her provisional doping suspension overturned, clearing her to compete in the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The National Court of Appeal of Nado Italia, the country's anti-doping body, upheld an appeal against her suspension, which followed a positive test for a banned substance last month.

The court recognised "the apparent validity of the involuntary intake or unconscious contamination of the substance in question," according to a press release from the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI).

Passler had consistently argued that her positive test was due to contamination and that she was not at fault.

The substance in question, letrozole, is used in the treatment of breast cancer and can also control the effects of steroid use.

open image in gallery Passler was provisionally suspended last month ( REUTERS )

Passler, whose hometown of Anterselva will host biathlon races, expressed her delight at rejoining her team.

"They have been very difficult days," she said in a statement released by FISI.

"I have always believed in my good faith. I thank all those who helped me, from the lawyers who followed my situation, to the Italian Winter Sports Federation, to my family and friends. Now I can finally get back to focusing 100% on biathlon."

She will be allowed back into competition from Monday, 16 February, though she will miss Saturday's women's sprint race and Sunday's pursuit.

FISI President Flavio Roda welcomed the decision, stating: "The Federation welcomes the outcome of the appeal that allows Rebecca to return to the team’s disposal."

Passler's uncle, Johann Passler, is an Olympic medallist, having secured two bronze medals in biathlon at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games.

Passler has also had some success on the world stage heading into her home Olympics after a highly promising junior career, as she has claimed two bronze medals in World Cup relay events in 2022 and 2023, respectively.