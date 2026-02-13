Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The president of the International Olympic Committee has defended the decision to ban Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from competing at the 2026 Winter Games.

During practice runs at Milan-Cortina, Heraskevych wore a helmet bearing the images of Ukrainians killed as a result of Russia’s invasion of the country, and insisted he would wear the helmet when the competition began on Thursday morning.

The IOC spent the past two days desperately trying to persuade Heraskevych not to wear the helmet, which is in contravention of rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.

The rules, designed by the IOC Athletes’ Commission, cover a “non-exhaustive list” of actions that could constitute protests, including political messages on signs or armbands, and “gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling”.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams explained: “He can, and we would encourage him, to express his grief, but in the end let me be clear. It’s not the message, it’s the place that counts. There are 130 conflicts going on in the world. We cannot have 130 different conflicts featured, however terrible they are, during the field of play, during the actual competition.”

Earlier this week, the IOC had announced a “compromise” that would allow Heraskevych to wear a black armband instead after warning him that the helmet violated their rules. The IOC then pleaded to Heraskevych to reconsider when the 27-year-old signalled his intent to defy them, sending president Coventry to personally intervene.

Heraskevych had said on Wednesday he would not stand down, adding that it was the helmet or nothing. “I will not betray these athletes. These athletes sacrificed their lives, and because of this sacrifice, I am able to be here, so I will not betray them,” he said.

“An Olympic medal would be huge. Since my childhood, it’s my big dream. But in this time, in time of full-scale war, some things are really more important than medals. At this point, I would say that a medal is worthless in comparison to people's lives, and I believe in comparison to memory of these athletes.”

Vladyslav Heraskevych said the IOC had made a ‘terrible mistake’ (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

On Thursday, Coventry described an “emotional morning” but stressed the IOC’s decision was not a political one, and cited the wishes of the IOC Athletes’ Commission in refusing to make an exception for Heraskevych.

Coventry said: “We’re not making a judgement on whether the message is political or not political, or has a statement or doesn’t make a statement. It’s any messaging, any form of messaging [that is banned].

“That’s how the athletes back in 2020, 2021, came up with saying we should not allow any messaging on the field of play, on the podium and in the Olympic village. But they wanted other space – the mixed zone, talking to the press, press conferences, as soon as you come off the field of play, that’s there, he can do that. It’s just the field of play.”

Following the IOC’s announcement that he could not participate, Heraskevych said: “Yesterday we had a formal meeting and today we had (one) just before the race with Mrs Coventry here, at the venue – me, my dad, and Mrs Coventry.

“In Ukraine now, we also have a lot of tears and I don’t want to downsize her feelings, but I believe that we should be controlled by the rules and I believe that we didn’t violate it. I want to also thank her for kind words, what she told me in this meeting. But as I told her, this situation again plays along with Russian propaganda, and it does not look good.

“I believe I did a great proposal for them this morning, when I proposed to allow me to use this helmet, and also to show solidarity with Ukraine, and give some generators for Ukraine. I believe it’s a great way to show that you have solidarity with Ukraine and to remove all this scandal.

“Because also, from another point of view, this situation is very terrible for this venue and for this race. I believe because of IOC actions, that Olympic moment was stolen not only for me, but also from others from this venue. Because of this scandal, now all you (the media) are here, you’re not watching the race, and I believe it's a terrible mistake made by the IOC.”