Thousands to protest against Winter Olympics in Milan amid rising living costs

Thousands of people are expected to march through Milan today in protest against soaring housing costs and urban unaffordability, coinciding with the first full day of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The demonstration, organised by grassroots unions, housing-rights groups, and social centre community activists, aims to highlight what campaigners describe as an increasingly unsustainable city model.

This model is characterised by spiralling rents and deepening inequality, exacerbated by a property boom following the 2015 World Expo.

Locals have been squeezed by rising living costs, as Italy's tax scheme for wealthy new residents, alongside Brexit, has drawn professionals to the financial capital.

Police estimate that more than 3,000 individuals will join the march, which is scheduled to begin at 3 pm (1400 GMT) from Medaglie d'Oro central square.

The procession will cover nearly four kilometres before concluding in Corvetto, a historically working-class district in Milan's south-eastern quadrant.

Protests also took place last weekend against US ICE agents ( Reuters )

The protest follows a series of actions in the run-up to the Games, including rallies that denounced the presence of US ICE agents in Italy and what activists describe as the social and economic burdens of the Olympic project.

Some groups argue the Olympics represent a waste of money and resources while housing remains unaffordable and public meeting places scarce.

This comes after a hard-left rally in Turin last weekend turned violent, resulting in over 100 police officers injured and nearly 30 protesters arrested.

The march is taking place under tight security as Milan hosts world leaders, athletes, and thousands of visitors for the global sporting event, including US Vice President JD Vance.

Political tensions were already evident at Friday night's opening ceremony, where Mr Vance was met with jeers in the packed San Siro stadium when an image of him waving the US flag appeared on a big screen, while Israeli athletes were also jeered.