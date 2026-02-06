Two countries booed at Olympics opening ceremony despite stern warning
- Vice President JD Vance endured a chorus of ‘boos’ as US athletes began their march at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, after Israeli athletes faced the same negative welcome.
- The Independent’s Flo Clifford reported from inside San Siro, ”A largely positive reception for the US contingent - there are thousands of American fans in the stadium - but very definite boos and jeers for vice president JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, who the camera pans to waving American flags for a few brief seconds.”
- Viewers at home noted hearing the boos on social media as well. It comes after IOC president Kirsty Coventry urged spectators to be “respectful” toward US athletes after worldwide backlash over immigration raids and the killing of two Americans by border officers in Minnesota.
- Vance faced a tense visit to the city after Milan’s mayor, Beppe Sala, was among those to condemn ICE, describing it as “a militia that kills.”
- Earlier in the parade of nations, Israel’s flag-waving athletes were booed as they entered the stadium. “There appears to be a security detail following closely behind the athletes,” Flo reported.
