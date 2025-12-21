Ski federation boss raises concerns over ‘inexplicable’ delays to Winter Olympics venue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The president of the International Ski Federation (FIS) has raised concerns about delays to major venues set to host the Winter Olympics next February, describing the situation as “inexplicable”.

FIS president Johan Eliasch highlighted issues with the production of artificial snow needed for the freestyle skiing and snowboarding events at the Milano-Cortina Games.

Livigno‘s Snow Park and Aerials and Moguls Park will be key venues during the Olympics, which runs from 6 to 22 February, with 26 gold medals up for grabs in events staged there.

“There have been delays,” the Swede said on Saturday in Val d’Isere, on the sidelines of an Alpine skiing World Cup event.

“Unfortunately, the Italian government hasn’t released any funds, so (the organisers) are struggling to make ends meet, which is a real shame.

“It’s inexplicable. But I hope it will all work out. We have a plan B, a plan C, a plan D... but it’s unfortunate to find ourselves in a situation we should never have been in. We call them three times a day, morning, noon, and night.”

The venues in Livigno must produce large quantities of artificial snow to create the halfpipes and jumps needed for snowboarding and freestyle skiing events, with their snow cannons being supplied by water from the Monte Sponda reservoir.

Artificial snow production was slated to begin last week.

In response to Eliasch’s comments, Livigno mayor Remo Galli said the delays were caused by a technical problem.

”We'll have all the snow we need to have a great Olympics. In fact, we’ll have much more," Galli told Italian news agency ANSA. “It was necessary to replace a valve, but it was done within the timeframe, and all the snow guns have been operating for a few evenings.

“We're doing well, for Livigno and for Italy. And then in the next few days, temperatures will drop further, even to 20 below zero, so I'm not at all worried.”

Livigno is not the only venue to suffer delays, with work on the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan - the venue for the ice hockey competition - running seriously behind schedule and organisers admitting there is no back-up stadium should it not be ready in time.

Additional reporting by Reuters