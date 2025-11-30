Organisers admit ‘no plan B’ for Winter Olympics ice hockey if new venue not ready

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Construction of the 2026 Winter Olympics ice hockey venue is going right down to the wire, with the organisers admitting there is no back-up plan if the arena is not ready on time.

Work on the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena — the new, 16,000-seat venue on the outskirts of Milan — is running behind schedule, but there is no alternative stadium that could be called in at the last minute.

A planned test event had to be moved and new test events aren't scheduled until 9-11 January, just a month before the start of the Games.

“There is no plan B,” Andrea Francisi, the chief games operations officer for Milan-Cortina, told the Associated Press on Saturday.

“So necessarily we have to be able to organize the competition in an impeccable manner at Santagiulia.”

The first scheduled Olympic hockey game at the arena is a women's preliminary round match on 5 February, one day before the opening ceremony.

Usually, new Olympic venues are tested at least the year before hosting medal events. It’s not just the ice which needs testing to make sure the playing surface is suitable and safe; everything else in a brand-new arena, such as concession stands and bathrooms, also needs to be checked.

Francisi admitted there is “no precise date” for the venue to be handed over to local organizers, but he is confident “for the moment” that it will be ready for the Olympics.

“There are daily updates in the sense that our team is there working every day,” Francisi said. “The companies which are involved with the building of the facility have sped up their work significantly.

“We're monitoring all that daily together with them, there's great collaboration between us, we're creating a coordinated plan between their work and our preparations and for the moment we're healthily optimistic, but 100% we'll do it.”

The men's Olympic hockey tournament is scheduled from 11-22 February, with the women’s tournament running from 5-19 February.

AP