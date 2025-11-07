Winter Olympics star set for ban after theft and fraud conviction - but allowed to compete at Milan-Cortina 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French biathlete Julia Simon will be allowed to compete at the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina next year despite receiving a six-month ban after being convicted of theft and credit card fraud.

The 10-time world champion was found guilty of stealing from a teammate and a team staff member by a French court last month.

She received a three-month suspensed prison sentence and fined €15,000, with her participation at the Winter Olympics initially in doubt.

On Thursday the disciplinary committee of the French Ski Federation (FFS) handed down a six-month ban with five months suspended, and fined the 29-year-old and additional €30,000 with €15,000 suspended. The money will be used to support the training of young biathletes and must be paid to the federation within six months.

The FFS decision comes into effect on 7 November, meaning that until her ban expires she cannot participate in competitions or training sessions organised by the federation or the International Biathlon Union (IBU), which runs the World Cup circuit Simon competes on.

The decision to suspend her ban means Simon - who is one of French biathlon’s biggest medal hopes - can return to competition in time to prepare for the Games, which begin on 6 February.

Simon won the overall World Cup crystal globe in 2023 as well as a silver medal in the team relay at the Beijing Games in 2022, alongside 13 World Championship medals.

She admitted “the entirety of the facts” at the Albertville criminal court, having previously denied wrongdoing in the case and stating in 2023 that she had filed a complaint for identity theft.

She was accused of using the bank card of teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet and of a physiotherapist within the team, with the stolen purchases amounting to 2,000 euros.

French media reported her telling the court: “I’m sorry... I can’t explain my gesture. I’ve had to work with a psychologist to understand and grow from this.”

Both Simon and the FFS can appeal the disciplinary committee’s decision.