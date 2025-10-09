GB Winter Olympic hopeful handed two-year doping ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British bobsleigh athlete and Winter Olympics medal hopeful Arran Gulliver has been banned for two years for failing a doping test.

Gulliver was provisionally suspended in March after testing positive for the banned substance ostarine, which can enhance performance by promoting lean muscle growth and improving strength.

The positive result was recorded on 2 March in an out-of-competition testing and the International Testing Agency (ITA) handed down a provisional suspension on 24 March.

A further statement this Thursday announced the two-year suspension as Gulliver had “agreed to the consequences imposed for his anti-doping rule violation”.

“The athlete did not challenge his ADRV and established that the anti-doping rule violation was not intentional,” the ITA said.

His “period of ineligibility” will be backdated to the start of his provisional suspension and last until 23 March 2027.

His competitive results from 2 March 2025, the date of his positive test, will be disqualified.

The 28-year-old wrote on social media: “Extensive, controlled laboratory testing has confirmed that a supplement I took was contaminated with a banned substance that was not disclosed on the website or label.

“To be clear, I never have, nor would I ever knowingly take any substances that are banned or prohibited.

“Unfortunately, I will miss the opportunity to fulfil my childhood dream and represent my country in the 2026 Olympic Games.”

Gulliver is part of the British four-man bobsleigh sled and a former European champion, sealing the title in 2023, having only joined British Bobsleigh the year prior with no previous experience of the sport.

He is also a two-time World Championship medallist, picking up a bronze medal earlier this year along with a silver at the same event two years ago. As a result of the ban that bronze medal will be disqualified, although the team result will still stand.

At the time of the positive test Team Hall, GB’s four-man bobsleigh crew, said they were “shocked and devastated” by the news, adding: “To be clear, our team has always and will always champion clean sports”.

The British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Association said it “fully supports” the ITA’s decision and added the adverse result was due to “contamination”. The national governing body is “committed to the eradication of doping”, it said.