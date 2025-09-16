Italian skier Matteo Franzoso dies aged 25 after training crash in Chile
Franzoso, who would have turned 26 on Tuesday, was a member of Italy's World Cup squad
Italian skier Matteo Franzoso has died at the age of 25 after a pre-season training crash in Chile last weekend, the country’s winter sports federation has said.
The Italian winter sports federation (FISI) said he was placed in a medically-induced coma after colliding with fencing at the La Parva track and suffering a major head injury. He crashed through two layers of safety fencing and hit another barrier outside the course, and was immediately taken to intensive care in Santiago by helicopter.
FISI confirmed that he did not survive his injuries.
“It is a tragedy for the family and for our sport,” FISI president Flavio Roda said on Monday. “It is absolutely necessary to do everything possible to ensure that such episodes do not happen again.
“At this sad and painful time, I want to tell all athletes and coaches, in all sports, that the federation is by their side and that they will find all the support they need.
“I ask for the utmost respect for Matteo’s family, whom we will stand by for as long as necessary.”
Franzoso, who would have turned 26 on Tuesday, was a member of Italy’s World Cup team and training in Chile alongside teammates.
He made 17 World Cup appearances, debuting in 2021, with 11 coming in super-G and six in downhill skiing. His best result was 28th in the super-G at Cortina d’Ampezzo in January 2023, while he also won the Italian national title in the alpine combined discipline in the same year.
His final World Cup appearance came in Kvitfjell, Norway, in March.
The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) extended its condolences, releasing a statement saying: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matteo Franzoso, who lost his life in Santiago, Chile, following a fall during training on the La Parva slope.
“FIS joins FISI President Flavio Roda and the entire Italian winter sports community in mourning, including coaches, athletes, teammates, the federal council, and all FISI staff.”
American skier and Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn posted a picture of Franzoso on social media, writing, “This is incredibly sad. I was skiing this exact slope three weeks ago … RIP Matteo. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments