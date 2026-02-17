Team GB curling results and schedule for Winter Olympics 2026
Team GB’s men and women are battling to advance from the round robin stage at Milano-Cortina 2026
Great Britain continue to battle it out in the curling round robin stage in the hunt for more medals at the Winter Olympics 2026.
Team GB have their work cut out at Milano-Cortina though, with both the men and women requiring results in the closing matches of the round robin to advance to the play-offs.
GB’s men face off against Canada on Tuesday evening following the controversy that erupted over the weekend following cheating accusations made against the Canadian team.
Canada’s men’s side was accused by Sweden of breaking the rules by repeatedly double-touching the curling stone after release, with swear words exchanged on the ice.
It led to a further mystery, with Sweden convinced that Canada were guilty of a “double touch,” and Oskar Eriksson even told his Canadian opponents that he would “show the video after.”
Bruce Mouat’s side now face an animated Canada side, with the result likely to determine whether their medal hopes remain alive. Here’s the schedule, results and current standings:
Men’s Winter Olympics curling schedule
Skip: Bruce Mouat
Third: Grant Hardie
Second: Bobby Lammie
Lead: Hammy McMillan Jr.
Alternate: Kyle Waddell
Round robin fixtures
All times GMT
17 February: Canada v Great Britain, 18:05
18 February: USA V Great Britain, 13:05
Round robin results
11 February: China 4-9 Great Britain
12 February: Great Britain 6-3 Sweden
13 February: Great Britain 7-9 Italy
14 February: Czech Republic 4-7 Great Britain
15 February: Germany 4-9 Great Britain
15 February: Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland
16 February: Great Britain 6-7 Norway
Top 4 advance to play-offs
Team
Pld
W
L
Switzerland
6
6
0
Canada
6
5
1
Norway
6
4
2
Great Britain
7
4
3
USA
7
4
3
Italy
6
3
3
Germany
7
3
4
China
7
2
5
Sweden
7
1
6
Czech Republic
7
1
6
Play-off round
February 19 - semi-finals
February 20 - bronze medal match
February 21 - gold medal game
Women’s Winter Olympics curling schedule
Skip: Sophie Jackson
Third: Jennifer Dodds
Second: Sophie Sinclair
Fourth: Rebecca Morrison
Alternate: Fay Henderson
Round robin fixtures
All times GMT
18 February: USA v Great Britain, 08:05
18 February: Great Britain v Japan, 18:05
19 February: Great Britain v Italy, 13:05
Round robin results
12 February: China 7-4 Great Britain
13 February: Great Britain 3-9 Republic of Korea
14 February: Great Britain 7-6 Canada
15 February: Great Britain 7-10 Sweden
16 February: Denmark 2-7 Great Britain
16 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain
Top 4 advance to play-offs
Team
Pld
W
L
Sweden
6
6
9
USA
7
5
2
South Korea
6
4
2
Switzerland
6
4
2
Canada
6
3
3
Denmark
7
3
4
China
6
2
4
Great Britain
6
2
4
Japan
6
1
5
Italy
6
1
5
Play-off round
February 20 - semi-finals
February 21 - bronze medal match
February 22 - gold medal game
