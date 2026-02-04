Team GB launches appeal for Winter Olympics helmet ban to be overturned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British officials have launched an urgent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a ban on a new helmet design for skeleton athletes, which the sport's governing body has deemed illegal ahead of the Winter Olympics.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) ruled last week that the innovative helmet did not comply with its competition regulations due to its shape.

However, the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA), which funded the design and manufacture, asserts that the helmet meets "rigorous safety standards" and is, in fact, safer than other approved equipment. The BBSA has asked CAS to declare it legal.

CAS's ad-hoc Olympic division confirmed on Wednesday that it would hear the critical case on Thursday, with the skeleton competition set to begin on 12 February.

open image in gallery Matt Weston is a gold medal favourite but could be impacted by the helmet ban ( AP )

Britain holds a strong Olympic tradition in skeleton, having secured three gold medals in the women's event.

Team GB will be hoping to add more medals in skeleton at this year’s Games in Italy, with double world champion Matt Weston a gold medal favourite in the men’s event.

Weston is joined on the start line by fellow Brit Marcus Wyatt who is also a medal prospect.

Wyatt won two World Cup races this season and finished third in the overall standings.

He also claimed the European title in 2024 and came second behind Weston in last year’s World Championships.

Team GB has set a medal target of four to eight, having taken one of their strongest squads ever to the Games.

Britain’s best ever Winter Olympics performance saw the team claim five medals at the Sochi Games in 2014 and at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

The team is aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 Olympics in Beijing that saw them earn just two medals - both in curling.