Winter Olympics live: Great Britain target medals in ice dance and men’s team curling begins

Team GB are still searching for their first medal of the 2026 Winter Olympics having fallen just shy in three events across the last couple of days.
Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes both finishing fourth in the women’s freeski slopestyle and Big Air events on Monday before curling duo Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds narrowly missed out on Olympic bronze as they were beaten 5-3 by Italy in the mixed doubles event. It was a heartbreaking loss for the pair who also finished fourth in the Beijing Olympics four years ago.
But, Wednesday is a new day so enter Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson who hope to emulate Torvill and Dean and become the first Brits to win an ice dance medal since Torvill and Dean. They sit fourth in the standings heading into the free dance finale and hope to force their way onto the podium.
Also, the men’s team curling begins in earnest with Mouat hoping to brush off the pain of losing in the mixed doubles to skip his teammates to victory.
Old ghosts haunt Mouat and Dodds as Olympic mixed doubles medal eludes them
History repeated itself in brutal fashion for mixed doubles curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, who lost the bronze medal match for a second Olympics in succession.
The pair swept through the round-robin stage, winning eight of their nine matches, and were the top seeds heading into the all-important knockouts.
No ace up sleeve for Team GB as ‘Magic Monday’ fails to deliver
At the start of Monday, Britain had the chance to open their medal account for the Games by winning two Olympic medals at Livigno Snow Park – and guarantee another if mixed doubles curlers Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds won their semi-final against Sweden.
But Kirsty Muir fell short of a freeski slopestyle medal by just 0.41 points, and the best the curlers can achieve now is bronze after they were hammered 9-3 by Sweden, with a tense battle for the podium to come on Tuesday.
So as night fell in the Italian Alps, British hopes for a ‘Magic Monday’ rested entirely on the young shoulders of snowboarder Mia Brookes.
Men's curling begins today
There’s no rest for Scotland’s Bruce Mouat after his heartbreaking fourth place finish in the mixed doubles yesterday.
He skips the men’s curling team who begin their round robin stage later this afternoon with a first match against China.
Can Mouat and co. win themselves a medal in this one in a few days time?
Gibson and Fear to emulate Torvill and Dean?
Today’s big event to watch (for Great Britain fans at least) is the ice dance finale tonight.
Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson have their sights set on the podium and a first medal in the event for GB since the legendary Torvill and Dean won bronze in 1994.
The pair are unlikely to win gold like Torvill and Dean did with their famous Balero routine as duos from the USA and France are strong contenders.
But, Fear and Gibson, who won World Championship bronze last year, are hoping to end 32 years without a medal in this competition and clinch a bronze.
Britain's Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez will also be competing.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Winter Olympics action as Team GB are still in the hunt for their first medal of the 2026 Games.
After narrow misses on Monday and Tuesday, ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson carry the torch for Great Britain as they perform in the free dance finale tonight.
The pair currently sit in fourth place but could force their way onto the podium with a superb routine when they return to the ice.
Elsewhere, the men’s team curling begins in earnest and there’s action from Alpine skiing and the Luge.
