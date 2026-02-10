Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has been informed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that a helmet he intended to use at the Milano Cortina Games, featuring images of compatriots killed during the war, violates rules on political statements and cannot be worn in competition.

The helmet, which depicts several athletes who died in the conflict – some of whom were personal friends of Heraskevych – is now expected to be shelved.

Heraskevych, who serves as his country's flag bearer at the Games, had been using the helmet in training.

He was reportedly informed of the ban by Toshio Tsurunaga, an IOC representative responsible for communications with athletes, during a visit to the Athletes' Village.

Heraskevych told Reuters:"He said it’s because of Rule 50." Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter explicitly states that "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

The decision by Heraskevych to wear the helmet in Milan had previously garnered praise from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Writing on Telegram, President Zelenskiy thanked the athlete "for reminding the world of the price of our struggle."

open image in gallery Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych's helmet with images of compatriots killed during the war in Ukraine, at the Milano Cortina Gamesin ( REUTERS )

"This truth cannot be inconvenient, inappropriate, or called a 'political act at a sporting event'. It is a reminder to the whole world of what modern Russia is," Zelenskiy said.

"And it is precisely this that reminds everyone of the global role of sports and the historic mission of the Olympic movement – it’s all about peace and for the sake of life. Ukraine remains faithful to this. Russia proves otherwise."

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Earlier on Monday the IOC said it had not received any official request from the Ukrainian Olympic Committee to use the helmet in competition, which starts on 12 February.

"To date, the IOC has not received any request from the NOC (National Olympic Committee) for the athlete to wear the helmet in the competition," an IOC spokesperson said. "Once a submission is made, the IOC will look at the request."

Heraskevych told Reuters the helmet depicted teenage weightlifter Alina Perehudova, boxer Pavlo Ischenko, ice hockey player Oleksiy Loginov, actor and athlete Ivan Kononenko, diver and coach Mykyta Kozubenko, shooter Oleksiy Habarov and dancer Daria Kurdel.

Heraskevych, who held up a “No War in Ukraine” sign at the Beijing 2022 Olympics days before Russia’s invasion, had said he intended to respect Olympic rules prohibiting political demonstrations at venues while still ensuring Ukraine’s plight remained visible during the Games.

open image in gallery Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych, who serves as his country's flag bearer at the Games, had been using the helmet in training ( AP )

Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus were largely barred from international sport but the IOC has since backed their gradual return under strict conditions.

Moscow and Minsk say sport should remain separate from international conflicts.

There have been a number of incidents over the years where athletes have protested on the field of play or on the medals podium.

The most famous case dates back to the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City when U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised black-gloved fists during the 200 metres medal ceremony to protest about racial injustice in the U.S.

That led to their expulsion from the Games, although Smith kept his gold medal and Carlos his bronze.

open image in gallery Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych was reportedly informed of the ban by Toshio Tsurunaga, an IOC representative responsible for communications with athletes, during a visit to the Athletes' Village ( REUTERS )

More recently, at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Afghan breakdancer Manizha Talash, a member of the refugee Olympic team, was disqualified after wearing a cape with the slogan "Free Afghan Women" during a pre-qualifying competition.

However, there have also been cases where athletes and teams escaped punishment when their action was not deemed political.

Australia's women's soccer team unfurled a flag of the first peoples of Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but, while it was not one of the recognised flags of participating nations at the Games, the team were not sanctioned.

Two Chinese cycling medallists who wore badges featuring the head of their country's former leader Mao Zedong on the Tokyo Olympics podium escaped with a warning.