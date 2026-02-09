Olympic Athlete pays poignant tribute to Ukrainians who died in Russia War
- Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych trained at the Winter Olympics wearing a helmet adorned with images of compatriots killed during the war in his homeland.
- Heraskevych, who is Ukraine's flag bearer, stated that some of the individuals pictured on his helmet were his friends, fulfilling his promise to maintain focus on the conflict.
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has contacted Ukraine's Olympic Committee regarding the helmet, with the situation currently under review.
- This action follows Heraskevych's previous display of a 'No War in Ukraine' sign at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite Olympic rules prohibiting political demonstrations.
- The Olympic Charter's Rule 50.2 forbids political, religious, or racial propaganda at Olympic sites, though past incidents of athlete protests have had varied outcomes.
