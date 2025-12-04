Team USA to launch Ralph Lauren kit for Winter Games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ralph Lauren is poised to dress the US Olympic and Paralympic teams for the tenth time at next year's Winter Games, unveiling an Italian-inspired aesthetic for the Opening Ceremony as part of a comprehensive multi-piece collection for the athletes.

"Every time we get the kit, it's maybe the most exciting part of the Olympic experience, pulling on the Opening Ceremony outfit," remarked Evan Bates, a three-time Olympian and reigning ice dancing world champion alongside his wife, Madison Chock.

US athletes will make their entrance at Milan's San Siro Stadium for the Opening Ceremony, sporting winter-white wool coats adorned with Team USA engraved wooden toggles, an American flag turtleneck jumper, and wool trousers.

The brand's modern collaboration with the US team commenced at the 2008 Beijing Games, where athletes were clad in their distinctive preppy style, which the US designer stated was influenced by the 1920s and 1930s.

This debut fostered a lucrative relationship with the nation's athletes, with the brand's shares experiencing a surge in the week following the 2016 Rio Opening Ceremony.

David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer, commented on the opportunity: "It's an incredible opportunity. You get to work with the greatest athletes in the world."

He added, "You really have to understand what the spirit and the energy is gonna be around each game. And understanding the athletes, understanding what makes them feel comfortable when they're walking out on a global stage in front of the entire world."

The collection is scheduled to launch on 4 December, coinciding with a recent surge in the brand's popularity, attracting younger consumers and celebrities such as Taylor Swift, who wore a Ralph Lauren dress for her engagement to NFL tight end Travis Kelce.

Erin Jackson, the 500 meters Olympic speed skating champion from the 2022 Games, noted, "Ralph Lauren just has that classic American style and it just fits with Team USA so nicely."

Jackson, who also competed in the 2018 Olympics, estimated receiving "three duffel bags worth of gear" at the Beijing Games.

She concluded, "It's like that first little burst of that American pride, that Team USA pride. A lot of us joke that the apparel is the best part of being on the team."