US star Mikaela Shiffrin extends winning streak ahead of Winter Olympics
- Mikaela Shiffrin secured her third consecutive World Cup slalom victory of the season on home snow in Copper Mountain.
- This win extended her record to 104 World Cup victories overall and 67 World Cup slalom wins.
- The American skier dominated the event, finishing 1.57 seconds clear of Germany's Lena Duerr.
- Shiffrin, a Colorado native, celebrated her first World Cup win in her home state since 2015, cheered on by thousands of local fans.
- Currently in peak form, Shiffrin has won every slalom event this season and is preparing for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina in February.