Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US star Mikaela Shiffrin extends winning streak ahead of Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin picked up another World Cup win
Mikaela Shiffrin picked up another World Cup win (APA/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Mikaela Shiffrin secured her third consecutive World Cup slalom victory of the season on home snow in Copper Mountain.
  • This win extended her record to 104 World Cup victories overall and 67 World Cup slalom wins.
  • The American skier dominated the event, finishing 1.57 seconds clear of Germany's Lena Duerr.
  • Shiffrin, a Colorado native, celebrated her first World Cup win in her home state since 2015, cheered on by thousands of local fans.
  • Currently in peak form, Shiffrin has won every slalom event this season and is preparing for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina in February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in